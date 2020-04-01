Petrol, diesel prices today remain stable at Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai - 1 April 2020

Petrol, diesel prices across the major cities remained stable on Wednesday, April 2020. Petrol price today has remained constant at Rs. 73.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.82 per litre in Hyderabad. The petrol prices being stable is attributed to the slowdown of oil prices globally and due to impact of lockdown in the country.

The petrol prices are similar at Amaravati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Sunday without any difference from the last recorded price.

In Delhi, the national capital, petrol prices have been tagged at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre while in commercial capital Mumbai, price of litre petrol is recorded at Rs 75.30 per litre, and diesel price at Rs 65.21 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.