Petrol, diesel prices today remain stable in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai - 7 May 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 7 May 2020 are stable for the past two months across the country, but there are fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices due to a hike in VAT imposed by state governments. Off late the government of India has increased the tax by Rs.10 on petrol and Rs.13 in Diesel, which would have it's impact on the oil companies rather than on customers. The constant prices are attributed to the fall in crude oil prices at international markets.

Going the petrol and diesel prices, petrol prices in Hyderabad have been turning more volatile, as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. If we check todays petrol price in Hyderabad, it is recorded at Rs.73.97 and diesel at Rs. 67.82

in Delhi, after a hike on Tuesday, the petrol price per litre remained stable at Rs. 71,26 per litre and the diesel at Rs.69.39 per litre on Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol remains at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel price is also stable at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs. 75.54 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 68.22 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 71.26 Rs. 69.39 Chennai Rs. 75.54 Rs. 68.22 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



