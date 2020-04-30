Petrol, diesel prices today remain stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 30 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 30 April 2020: The petrol and diesel prices have been stable due to the fall in the crude oil prices in the last month since March 16. Petrol and diesel prices would have fallen with reduction in crude oil rates if the government had not hiked excise duty by ₹3 a litre.

The price of petrol in Hyderabad on Tuesday has remained steady at Rs. 73.97 on the other hand, diesel price have also been steady at Rs. 67.82. Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capita Delhi with petrol price per litre at Rs 69.59 and diesel at Rs 62.29.

The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.76.31 and diesel price remained at Rs.65.21. While in Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is sold at Rs. 65.71 per litre.

The crude oil prices have soared in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 2.72 per cent to $ 21.91 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 4.18 percent to $ 17.19 a barrel.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



