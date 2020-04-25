Petrol, diesel prices today remain steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 25 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 25 April 2020: Petrol prices see no cut despite fall in crude oil prices internationally. The petrol prices have remained the same for the past month from March 16. It is reported that the petrol and diesel prices which have to decline further due to reduce in oil prices have remained stable with a hike in the excise duty.

Going by the prices for the day are as follows. In Hyderabad, a petrol price per litre is tagged at Rs. 73.97 and diesel price at Rs. 68.82.per litre today.

In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs. 75.30 per litre and diesel at Rs. 65.21 per litre on Friday. While in Chennai, a litre of petrol is hosted at Rs. 72.35 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs. 65.77 per litre. In the national capital Delhi, petrol price is stable at Rs. 69.59 and diesel at Rs. 62.29.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.







