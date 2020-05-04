Petrol, diesel prices today remains stable at Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai - 4 May 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 4 May, 2020 left unchanged for the 68th consecutive day. While the cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, petrol prices have seen a hike varying between Re 1- ₹1.5 on April 1 due to a hike in VAT imposed by state governments. State-run fuel retailers have not altered the prices since March 16.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel price is at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 65.71 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. Coming to international market, the crude oil rates fell as much as 12% in early trade, dropping as low as $30.03 a barrel.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



