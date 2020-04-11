Petrol, diesel prices today remains stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 11 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 11 April 2020 remained unchanged for the past few days amid fall in crude oil rates at international level. The prices are inclusive of taxes increased by the government of India. Let's see the prices for the day.

In Hyderabad, the petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 for and diesel at Rs. 67.82 per litre. In Delhi, petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and that of diesel is recorded Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai the commercial capital, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 with a decrease of one paise per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs 65.71 per litre with a decrease of one paise.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.







