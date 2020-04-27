Petrol, diesel prices today remains steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 27 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 27 April 2020: Due to Coronavirus outbreak in India, there has been a shutdown of all business outlets across the country as part of lockdown, which led to a huge decline in the demand of petrol and diesel as well. The petroleum companies had not made any changes in the petrol and diesel prices since March 16. The demand for diesel and petrol declined by 40% in the last month.

The price of petrol in Hyderabad on Sunday has also stood same at Rs. 73.97 on the other hand, diesel price have been at Rs. 67.82. Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capita Delhi with petrol price per litre at Rs 69.59 and diesel at Rs 62.29.

The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.75.30. Diesel prices have also remained steady at Rs.65.21. While in Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is sold at Rs. 65.71 per litre.

The crude oil prices have soared in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 2.72 per cent to $ 21.91 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 4.18 percent to $ 17.19 a barrel.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



