Petrol, diesel prices today remains unchanged at all cities - 3 April 2020

Even after the oil prices have come down I internationally, the petrol prices in India have remained stable for the last fifteen days. It is reported that the petrol and diesel prices which has to decline further has been stable with an hike in the excise duty.

Going by the prices for the day i.e on Friday, April 3 are as follows. In Hyderabad, a petrol price per litre is tagged at Rs. 73.97 and diesel price at Rs. 68.82.per litre today.

In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs. 75.30 per litre and diesel at Rs. 65.21 per litre on Friday. While in Chennai, a litre of petrol is hosted at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre. In the national capital, petrol price is stable at Rs. 69.59 and diesel at Rs. 62.29.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.