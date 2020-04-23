Petrol, diesel prices today sees no cut at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 23 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 23 April 2020: Petrol and diesel prices see no cut despite crash in crude oil prices. Other than few cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata where price increased slightly due to an increase in VAT by some state governments, petroleum companies have not changed their selling price of both the fuels for more than a month now. Petrol and diesel prices were last reduced on March 16.

In Hyderabad, petrol per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 while diesel is charged at Rs. 67.82 per litre. While in Delhi, Petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre.

In Chennai, the prices have seen a sharp surge of 7 paise per litre of petrol, which is recorded at Rs. 72.35 per litre and the diesel also seen a hike of six paise to Rs. 65.77.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.35 Rs. 65.77 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



