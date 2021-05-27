Petrol, diesel prices today surges in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 27 May 2021

Petrol prices today, 27 May 2021: Petrol prices and diesel prices have hiked today at all major cities across the country. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

The fuel prices are subjected to change depending on the crude oil prices at the international market that impacts the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the taxes and freight charges.



Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 93.68 with a hike of 24 paise and diesel price at Rs. 84.61 with a hike of 29 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 97.36 with a hike of 9 paise and diesel at Rs. 92.24 with a hike of 17 paise.



The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 95.28 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 89.38 with a hike of 28 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 99.94 with a hike of 23 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 91.87 with a hike of 30 paise. Petrol prices tod in Bangalore is at Rs. 96.80 with a hike of 25 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 89.70 with a hike of 31 paise.