Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 12 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday, April 12 left unchanged for the past one month after the reduction in crude oil rates Internationally. State-run fuel retailers have not altered the prices since March 16. Despite fall in crude oil, there is no alteration in prices.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is tagged at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. Coming to international market, the crude oil rates fell as much as 12% in early trade, dropping as low as $30.03 a barrel.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



