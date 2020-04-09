 Top
Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 9 April 2020

Highlights

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday April 9 remained stable for the 25rd consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday April 9 remained stable for the 25rd consecutive day. While the cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, have seen a price hike varying between Re 1- ₹1.5 on April 1 due to a hike in VAT imposed by concerned state governments.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre
Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82
Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29
Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71
Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



