Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai - 4 April 2020

Petrol prices in India have remained stable for the last fifteen days. It is reported that the petrol and diesel prices which have to decline further due to a decrease in oil price internationally has been stable with a hike in the excise duty.

Going by the prices for the day i.e on Saturday, April 4 is as follows. Petrol price today in Hyderabad has remained constant at Rs. 73.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.82 per litre.

The petrol prices are similar at Amaravati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam without any difference from the last recorded price for fifteen days.

In Delhi, the national capital, petrol prices have been tagged at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre while in the commercial capital Mumbai, price of litre petrol is recorded at Rs 76.31 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 66.21 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.