Petrol prices renain steady and diesel hikes today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 28 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today 28 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady while the diesel prices have slashed. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last weekdays due to which the fuel prices have seen a fall in the last week and continuing to decrease. The fuel rates vary in different parts of the country with oil companies review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis from 6 am.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day with petroleum companies retailers alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday are as follows.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 70.71 with a decrease of 9 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel is at Rs. 77.10 with 10 paise down.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.14 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 76.19 with a fall of 8 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.12 with a decline of 10 paise.