Petrol prices stable and diesel hikes today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 07 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 07 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices in Indian metros have turned stable on Monday, including in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai while the diesel rates also remained unchanged in all metros. State-owned oil companies had been fluctuating on alternative days.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi is holding at Rs. 82.09 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.16 with a fall of 11 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 79.74 with a fall of 14 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.04 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.54 with a fall of 4 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.73 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 79.69 with a fall of 12 paise.