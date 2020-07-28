Fule Price: Petrol and diesel prices today unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai in India, 28 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 28 July 2020: The fuel prices in India on Tuesday remained stable at four major cities. Petrol and diesel prices vary due to value added tax (VAT). The petroleum companies has stopped revising the rates on a daily basis as the prices of international crude oil are also stable infact seen a flop.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.49 and diesel at Rs. 80.14. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 81.84.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.86 with a hike of 15 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.97 with 7 paise hike per litre. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 80.14 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 81.84 Chennai Rs. 83.86 Rs. 78.97 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 80.11



