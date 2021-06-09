Petronet LNG Q4FY21 results: Profit declined 29% to Rs 623 crore

Petronet LNG Q4FY21 results: Petronet LNG Ltd. has reported a 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the standalone profit at Rs 623.37 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 878.47 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021. On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 350.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



Revenues from operations grew 3.4 per cent to Rs 7,575.32 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 7,328.23 crore posted in the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a revenue of Rs 8,567.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



The EBITDA fell 18.3 per cent to Rs 1,091.1 crore compared to Rs 1,225.3 crore posted in the previous quarter.



The EBITDA margin contracted to 14.4 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 18.2 per cent posted in Q3FY21.



The company has reported EPS of Rs 4.16 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 5.86 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. EPS stood at Rs 2.39 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company has reported EPS of Rs 19.66 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 17.98 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020.



Board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in the fourth corning Annual General Meeting

