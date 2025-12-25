PE/VC investments jump 31% in November; funding reaches closer to 2024 levels: Report

Mumbai: Private equity and venture capital investments in the country surged 31 per cent to $5.6 billion in November, according to a report.

This has helped narrow the gap in overall deal activity, with total investments reaching $49.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, accounting for 88 per cent of the $56.2 billion deal value recorded in the previous year, it added. The report by industry lobby group IVCA and consultancy firm EY said the deal values in November rose 4 per cent compared to $5.4 billion in October. By number of deals, the transactions were flat at 101 year-on-year and slightly higher than 109 in October.

The deals are expected to close broadly in line with, or marginally below, last year's total, the firm's partner Vivek Soni said. "Valuations continue to remain elevated, and the bid-ask spread between sellers and investors continues to be the main impediment to faster PE/VC deal closures. We remain cautiously optimistic and look forward to the US-India FTA, which could potentially help reset investor risk appetite," he added.