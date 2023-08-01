Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
PL First Cut – Triveni Turbine (TRIV) Q1FY24
PL First Cut – Triveni Turbine (TRIV) Q1FY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Triveni Turbine (TRIV) Q1FY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Triveni Turbine (TRIV) Q1FY24 -First Cut – Beat on topline front while EBITDA margins impacted owing to higher other expenses
Result summary
✳️Consol sales came in better than estimates at Rs3.8bn up 56.3% YoY (PLe ~Rs3.3bn and consensus estimate of ~Rs3.4bn), driven by strong execution.
✳️Gross margin expanded 840bps YoY to 51.5% in Q1FY24.
✳️EBITDA grew of 45.6% YoY to Rs709mn (PLe ~Rs633mn and consensus estimate of Rs668mn). Despite strong gross margin expansion, EBITDA margins remained flat YoY 18.8% in Q1FY24 (vs PL estimate of 19%), due to higher other expenses (up 143% YoY). Other expenses were higher as during the quarter it included subcontracting charges (Rs391.4mn) towards execution of maintenance and overhauling contract for large utility turbines in South African Development Community (SADC) region by its subsidiary.