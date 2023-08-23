Live
- Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
- In yet another pilgrim-friendly move, TTD launches BBMS
- Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event
- DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota
- Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth
- Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief
- Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri
- CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today
- PL Sector Update - Auto - Bharat NCAP Crash Test launch
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 23 August, 2023
Just In
PL Stock Report: Thermax (TMX IN) - Management Meet Update - Healthy order enquires; margin revival a key - HOLD
Thermax (TMX IN) - Amit Anwani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Thermax (TMX IN) - Amit Anwani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Rating: HOLD | CMP: Rs2,721 | TP: Rs2,613
Management Meet Update - Healthy order enquires; margin revival a key
We met with Mr. Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax (TMX), who highlighted that focus on clean energy, renewables, waste-to-energy, waste heat recovery, biofuels and energy efficient solutions across various industry to reduce carbon footprint is driving demand for company’s products and solutions. Enquiry pipeline continues to remain healthy (2x compared to FY20), driven across sectors such as Food & Beverages (F&B), Chemicals, Pharma, Metals etc. The company is also increasing its focus on new energy solution such as Hydrogen and Fuel Cell. Management targets Industrial Infrastructure EBIT margin to be 6-7% and Industrial Product margins to be ~10% over medium to long run. TMX’s Green Solution segment comprising of TOESL and FEPL are performing well with IRR of 20% and 16% respectively. We also visited TMX’s Shirwal plant that manufactures Boilers ranging from 5-125MW and has current capacity utilization level of 75-80%.
We believe, TMX is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on energy transition & de-carbonization initiatives led by its 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management. However, Industrial Infrastructure EBIT margins revival will be a key monitorable. Stock is currently trading at PE of 52.6x/44.8x FY24/25E. We maintain ‘Hold’ rating on stock with TP of Rs2,613 (same as earlier), valuing it at PE of 43x FY25E.