Live
- PL Technical Research: Stock on radar - MMTC
- Botsa denies Pawan's allegations on data breach, says there is no such thing
- Kohli a special talent: Dravid
- Delhi Schools Closed As Yamuna River Swells To Unprecedented Height
- Amazon Prime Day: Essential Gadgets for Tech Savvy
- India-Pakistan Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka
- Djokovic's dream run on
- MCC recommends reduction in ODIs after 2027
- A 7-city pan India roadshow ‘You Grow Girl!’
- Nirmala Sitharaman for Udupi, to talk on 9 years of Modi’s rule
PL Stock Update - Multiplex Update: Can Mission Impossible series hit a maiden century in India?
PL Stock Update – Multiplex Update: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt LtdMultiplex Update: Can Mission Impossible series hit a...
PL Stock Update – Multiplex Update: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Multiplex Update: Can Mission Impossible series hit a maiden century in India?
✳️In a deviation from a normal Friday release, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible – 7 released yesterday. Collection on day 1 was ~Rs12crs and is considered to be good given it was a mid-week release.
✳️MI series has a decent fan following in India and as reviews have been good collections are expected to pick up over the course of the weekend as no big budget movie is set to release this Friday.
✳️NBOC’s of the last 6 MI franchises is as follows: -
1) MI (1996) – Rs2crs
2) MI-2 (2000) – Rs7crs
3) MI-3 (2006) – Rs10crs
4) MI-Ghost Protocol (2011) – Rs46crs
5) MI-Rogue Nation (2015) – Rs54crs
6) MI-Fall Out (2018) – Rs80crs
7) MI-Dead Reckoning (2023) - ?
✳️Given last franchise had clocked Rs80crs and MI-7 has released mid-week with no competition this Friday, it may well be on track to hit a maiden century (NBOC of Rs100crs) in India.
✳️Retain BUY on PVR with a TP of Rs1,704.