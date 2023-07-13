PL Stock Update - Multiplex Update: Can Mission Impossible series hit a maiden century in India?

PL Stock Update – Multiplex Update: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Multiplex Update: Can Mission Impossible series hit a maiden century in India?

✳️In a deviation from a normal Friday release, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible – 7 released yesterday. Collection on day 1 was ~Rs12crs and is considered to be good given it was a mid-week release.

✳️MI series has a decent fan following in India and as reviews have been good collections are expected to pick up over the course of the weekend as no big budget movie is set to release this Friday.

✳️NBOC’s of the last 6 MI franchises is as follows: -

1) MI (1996) – Rs2crs

2) MI-2 (2000) – Rs7crs

3) MI-3 (2006) – Rs10crs

4) MI-Ghost Protocol (2011) – Rs46crs

5) MI-Rogue Nation (2015) – Rs54crs

6) MI-Fall Out (2018) – Rs80crs

7) MI-Dead Reckoning (2023) - ?

✳️Given last franchise had clocked Rs80crs and MI-7 has released mid-week with no competition this Friday, it may well be on track to hit a maiden century (NBOC of Rs100crs) in India.

✳️Retain BUY on PVR with a TP of Rs1,704.