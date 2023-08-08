PL Technical Research: BUY BANDHAN BANK - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY BANDHAN BANK CMP: 231 TRGT: 265 SL: 215 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has corrected well from the peak of 271 level and has bottomed out near 210 level taking support and forming a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart to indicate strength and has potential to rise further from here on in the coming days. we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 265 keeping the stop loss of 215.















