Live
- Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Texas
- Owaisi demands ban on June 15 Mahapanchayat in Uttarakhand
- Official: Gopichand comes with a power filled title
- Free bus travel scheme launched, women in Karnataka celebrate
- Shivraj's scams list is longer than PM Modi's abuses: Priyanka
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Production No 14 Titled Bhimaa, Intense First Look Unveiled
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Performs 'Puja' In Jabalpur While BJP Evokes And Called Her 'Chunavi Hindu'
- Reddit Users Protest Against the New API Price; All Details
- India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 in draft schedule of ODI World Cup: Reports
- Telangana Run kicks off with enthusiasts across State
PL Technical Research: Buy CASTROL INDIA - Medium Term Tech Pick
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY CASTROL INDIA CMP: 116 TRGT: 127 SL: 111 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock after the short correction has consolidated near 112-114 zone forming a strong base and currently has indicated a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart moving past the significant 50EMA to improve the bias. Further rise is anticipated with the RSI also showing strength by showing a trend reversal, signaling a buy and has much upside potential to carry on the momentum still further ahead. We suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of 127 while keeping the stop loss at 111.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS