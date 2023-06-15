Live
- Delhi Police To File Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Singh Today
- Marri Janardhan Reddy responds to IT raids, says he has not done anything wrong
- US CongressMan Asks Not To Response To Taiwan On Basis Of Judging Ties
- From the CIOs Desk and Equity Deck house view June 2023
- BJP never supported YSRCP in State, asserts Somu Veerraju
- Lee Health launches D-Macula
- Samsung opens largest experience store in Hyderabad
- Approvals elude Chandrababu Naidu’s house plans in Kuppam
- WPI inflation declines to 7-year low
- AP descending into darkness, says Congress
PL Technical Research: BUY CLEAN SCIENCE - TECHNICAL PICK
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY CLEAN SCIENCE CMP: 1368.45 TRGT: 1550 SL: 1300 - TECHNICAL PICK - CLEAN SCIENCE has made a higher bottom formation and morning star pattern on the daily chart, with support lying strong at around 1300 levels. The RSI indicator has reversed its trend on the positive side, signaling a buy. We anticipate the stock to move on further until the 1550 level. We recommend a buy, keeping a stop loss of 1300 for an upside target of 1550.
