  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: BUY CLEAN SCIENCE - TECHNICAL PICK

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

BUY CLEAN SCIENCE CMP: 1368.45 TRGT: 1550 SL: 1300 - TECHNICAL PICK - CLEAN SCIENCE has made a higher bottom formation and morning star pattern on the daily chart, with support lying strong at around 1300 levels. The RSI indicator has reversed its trend on the positive side, signaling a buy. We anticipate the stock to move on further until the 1550 level. We recommend a buy, keeping a stop loss of 1300 for an upside target of 1550.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X