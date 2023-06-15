PL Technical Research: BUY CLEAN SCIENCE - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

BUY CLEAN SCIENCE CMP: 1368.45 TRGT: 1550 SL: 1300 - TECHNICAL PICK - CLEAN SCIENCE has made a higher bottom formation and morning star pattern on the daily chart, with support lying strong at around 1300 levels. The RSI indicator has reversed its trend on the positive side, signaling a buy. We anticipate the stock to move on further until the 1550 level. We recommend a buy, keeping a stop loss of 1300 for an upside target of 1550.











