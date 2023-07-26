PL Technical Research: BUY LTIM - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY LTIM CMP: 4915 TRGT: 5500 SL: 4700 - TECHNICAL PICK - LTIM 4915 has maintained a good support near 4700 levels and has been consolidating for quite some time with gradual improvement in the bias and we anticipate for further upside movement in the coming days. The RSI also has indicating a trend reversal and showing strength for further upside move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 5500 keeping the stop loss of 4700.















