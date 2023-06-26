Live
- Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs
- Meta and CAIT join hands to upskill 1 million traders
- Bhopal: Modi’s road show cancelled due to heavy rain alert
- Mamata 'cautions' BSF of FIRs in case of firing at the border
- MVA slams KCR’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Maha as political stunt with doubtful motives
- The way you think about your spouse determines how much you love them
- How to style ethnic wear
- High Court Judge Sujatha offers 'Saare' to the Goddess Kanaka Durga
- Ganglia Technologies Private Limited shortlisted for the prestigious Singapore India Hackathon 2023
- Ponguleti and Jupally to Join Congress at Khammam meeting on July 2
PL Technical Research: Buy RAIN INDS - Medium Term Tech Pick
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY RAIN INDS CMP: 168 TRGT: 187 SL: 160 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock has recently given a breakout above the triangular pattern on the daily chart and after a short dip, has once again indicated a positive candle to move past the significant 200 period MA and with a higher bottom formation has improved the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also, well placed has shown strength, slightly cooling off from the highly overbought zone and has potential to move further up. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of 187 while keeping the stop loss at 160.
