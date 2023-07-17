  • Menu
PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - IEX

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

STOCK ON RADAR: IEX has witnessed a decent correction recently and has taken support near 120 levels which is an important base. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal from near the oversold zone to signal a buy and is well placed for an upward move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 150 keeping the stop loss of 116.




