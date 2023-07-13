  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: Stock on radar - MMTC

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

STOCK RADAR- MMTC cmp: 33.25, The stock has made a series of higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart and has resisted near the 200 period daily MA on twice occasions, a decisive close above the 33.60 zone shall see fresh upside for next targets of 40 levels in coming days. With the RSI also consolidating, has indicated strength with potential to rise further in the coming days. One can buy and accumulate this stock with a stop loss of 29 for an upside target of 40 in the short term and 46–48 in the long term.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X