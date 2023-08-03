PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt

  • Menu
Wockhardt has maintained a good base near 230 level and currently picking up momentum after a good consolidation phase to improve the bias. The RSI has also indicated strength with a trend reversal to make the chart look attractive with potential upside scope in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 340 keeping the stop loss of 230.





