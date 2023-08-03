Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Just In
"I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt
Highlights
Wockhardt has maintained a good base near 230 level and currently picking up momentum after a good consolidation phase to improve the bias.
Wockhardt has maintained a good base near 230 level and currently picking up momentum after a good consolidation phase to improve the bias. The RSI has also indicated strength with a trend reversal to make the chart look attractive with potential upside scope in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 340 keeping the stop loss of 230.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS