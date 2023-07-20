Live
- Vijayawada: Mythological drama presented to mark SVR’s death anniversary
- Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Thursday
- Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday
- BJP leader condemns arrest of Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad
- Heavy rains: IMD-H issues Orange alert for Hyderabad
- Why trial exemption to Bajrang, Vinesh?
- Ongole: ACB nabs SI, constable red-handed
- State witnesses tremendous growth': YV Subba Reddy
- Vijayawada: Rs2.32 lakh certificates issued under Jagananna Suraksha
- Reading offers numerous benefits for a student’s overall growth
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 20
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS