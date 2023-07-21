Live
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
- Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover
- Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 21
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS