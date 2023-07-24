Live
- High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly
- Raghav Chadha demands PM's statement on Manipur issue in Parliament
- Cong infighting in K'taka: Siddaramaiah supporters seek action against Hariprasad
- After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'
- Indian rocket PSLV to orbit 7 Singaporean satellites on July 30
- IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes
- Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him
- SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday
- How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment
- ‘Bro’ prints gets dispatched to USA release
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 24
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.Ltd
