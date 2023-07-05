Live
- RJD leader falls off buffalo while celebrating party formation day in Bihar
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
