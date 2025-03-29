Placement Season at Anant National University Kicks Off on a Promising Note, More Than 55 Reputed Companies Participate

The placement cycle at Anant National University for the students of the Class of 2025 commenced on a promising note, with more than 55 reputed companies from diverse sectors participating in the initial phase. The list of participating companies was an encouraging mix of returning and new recruiters, reflecting Anant’s strong industry connections and growing reputation in design and architecture.

Among the prominent recruiters were industry giants like Sintex, Hidesign, Varmora, Savy Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Cantilever Labs, LitterSoft GmbH, IIT Kanpur, IIT Gandhinagar, Architect Hafeez Contractor, F1Studioz, INI Design Studio, MATTER Motors and HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd.

In recent years, Anant students have secured placements in more than 125 leading companies as diverse as PhonePe, Amar Chitra Katha, United Nations Organisation, Swiggy, Accenture, TCS, General Motors (TCS Design Studio), Studio Carbon, People Design, OneThing Design, Lessard Design, Inc. and Sanveo, Inc., spanning various sectors and industry segments such as UX/UI design, game and toy design, furniture and interior design, animation, filmmaking, packaging design, brand design, automotive design, augmented and virtual reality, healthcare and outdoor space design.

The numbers and diversity of participating companies reflect Anant’s commitment to guiding students toward successful careers. Anant’s Career Services Office (CSO) plays a significant role in ensuring students get desirable opportunities that are aligned with their career goals. CSO provides 100% placement assistance through career counselling, skill-building workshops, industrial visits and mentorship by expert industry professionals to ensure that students are equipped with the skills employers seek in candidates. It also fosters strong relationships with companies that employ Anant alumni, expanding the university’s placement network.

Talking about preparing industry-ready professionals, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, says, “At Anant, we nurture creativity, analytical thinking and a critical understanding of the world, empowering students to become adept problem solvers and designing sustainable solutions for local and global challenges. This problem-solving ability is highly valued by employers, as reflected in global studies.”

Anant’s internship and academia-industry connect support further help students to experience real-life working environments. Their capstone projects allow them to work with companies for 16 weeks during their final semester. A number of these projects have resulted in pre-placement offers.

In addition to offering placement assistance, Anant also provides a learning environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. Anant’s Aarambh Incubation Centre promotes entrepreneurial spirit using design thinking to devise innovative solutions for problems across domains. The centre helps young innovators prototype their ideas, get mentorship, interact with investors, government and non-government agencies and support in the journey from concept to market. Aarambh has supported more than 79 budding entrepreneurs from Anant, and 5 have successfully registered their companies this year.

Anant’s focus on providing multidisciplinary education enables industry-specific skill development in students, preparing them for the evolving professional landscape. Through strong industry connections and comprehensive career preparation, Anant ensures students receive exceptional opportunities with top companies. These efforts have yielded great results, as almost 100% of students were placed during the last academic year.



