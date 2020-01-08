PM Modi seeks suggestions on Budget

New Delhi: A day after the modest 5 per cent growth estimates by the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to engage with the people directly on their demands, aspirations and wishes from the Union Budget in reaching towards developmental growth.

"The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development.

I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov", Modi tweeted.

He also tagged the Finance Ministry -- "FinMinIndia looks forward to your suggestions for the #UnionBudget2020 which will be presented in the Parliament in the upcoming session," he said.

Modi had a brainstorming session with the top 11 industry captains including Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani this week on economic revival and demand growth.