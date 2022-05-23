PM Modi warms up to land of rising sun

Bilateral Trade

- 2-way trade between India and Japan for FY 20 at $11.87 bn

- India's exports to Japan at $3.94 bn, imports from Japan at $7.93 bn

- The 508.17-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project costing Rs1.08 lakh cr

- Centre to pay Rs10,000 cr, while Maharashtra and Gujarat will pay Rs5,000 cr each

- The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest

- PM Kishida paid a 2-day visit to India in March to hold 14th India-Japan summit

Tokyo: Ahead of a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he sees Japan as an 'indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation, asserting that New Delhi's speed and scale combined with ease of doing business (EoDB), attractive incentives, bold reforms and ambitious plans create unmatched opportunities for Japanese businesses.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan in the Yomiuri Shimbun. Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Kishida on Tuesday, their second meeting in two months. In the article titled 'India-Japan: A Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity', he said that in the last few years, India has embarked on a journey to build a strong foundation for the manufacturing sector, services, agriculture and digital technology infrastructure.