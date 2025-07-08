PMR Day 2025 – Telangana Must Prioritise Early Neuro-Rehabilitation Within the Golden Window

As Telangana observes PMR Day, healthcare experts across the state are urging a fundamental shift in how recovery is managed after critical neurological events. From strokes to spinal cord injuries to traumatic brain injuries, the future of care must go beyond survival and focus on restoring quality of life—quickly, clinically, and completely.

While stroke remains the second leading cause of death in India, it is now increasingly affecting adults in their 30s and 40s across Telangana. Districts like Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar are seeing a rise in cases triggered by hypertension, sedentary lifestyles, and undiagnosed chronic conditions. Despite improvements in emergency care and awareness, most patients are discharged without a recovery plan, especially in smaller towns.

“In most cases across Telangana, stroke survivors are sent home with general exercise advice and little direction,” says Dr. Aastik Bhatt, Physiatrist and PMR Consultant at HCAH Somajiguda. “But the reality is, neuro-rehabilitation must begin as early as the first 72 hours after stabilisation. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) is a specialised medical discipline that drives the fastest and most functional recovery—not just physically, but cognitively, emotionally, and socially. At HCAH, our focus is not just on moving limbs—it’s about helping people return to meaningful, independent living.”

At HCAH’s neuro-rehabilitation centres in Hyderabad, all recovery services are delivered under one roof. PMR doctors work closely with physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, speech therapists, and rehab nurses to ensure that every patient receives a seamless, personalised, and measurable recovery plan.

“We’re seeing more young patients—some in their late twenties—who could recover fully with early, structured rehab,” adds Dr. Shiva, Consultant in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at HCAH Gachibowli. “But recovery is not automatic. The brain and body must be actively guided through a process of neuro-restoration, especially within the golden window. PMR ensures that recovery is not left to trial and error—but designed and delivered with precision.”

Despite growing need, access to high-quality neuro-rehabilitation remains limited outside major metro zones. To bridge this, HCAH (HealthCare atHOME) has built India’s most advanced post-acute recovery network. With centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, HCAH is among the only healthcare providers in the country offering end-to-end neuro-rehabilitation with structured protocols and robotic therapies designed for fastest recovery.

“Neuro-rehabilitation is not a luxury—it’s a clinical necessity,” says Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, HCAH. “Patients who begin inpatient rehab within the golden window—especially the first 90 days—have far better outcomes. At HCAH, over 92 percent of such patients regain functional independence within three months. We’ve invested in high-end robotics, gamified therapy tools, cognitive labs, and milestone-based tracking to ensure that recovery is accelerated, personalised, and complete. Our goal isn’t just to extend life—it’s to restore the life people had before injury or stroke.”

To honour PMR Day and strengthen its commitment to community health, HCAH’s Hyderabad centre also hosted a blood donation camp, with participation from patient families, healthcare professionals, and local volunteers. The initiative was designed to promote the ethos of recovery and giving back.

As the burden of stroke and neurotrauma grows across Telangana, public health leaders are being urged to act swiftly. Recommendations include:

Establishing PMR-led neuro-rehabilitation centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts

Embedding early rehab pathways into non-communicable disease (NCD) programs

Training GPs and frontline health workers to refer patients within the golden window