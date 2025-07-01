POCO F7 1st sale live on Flipkart: India’s largest 7550mAh battery smartphone starts from Rs 29,999

New Delhi: POCO, India’s fastest-growing consumer technology brand, on Tuesday announced the first sale of its most anticipated flagship-killer, the POCO F7, exclusively on Flipkart. With cutting-edge performance, India’s biggest smartphone battery, and a sleek design, the POCO F7 sets a new benchmark in the mid-premium segment.

Built for tech enthusiasts, mobile gamers, and users constantly on the move, the POCO F7 combines futuristic aesthetics, a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and a massive 7550mAh battery — all in a power-packed, slim device that starts at just Rs 29,999.

POCO F7 is now exclusively available on Flipkart starting July 1, 12 noon, at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 for the 12+256GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12+512GB variant.

Starting price is inclusive of an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 using HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, or an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 on eligible devices and up to 12 months No Cost EMI as well.

"With the POCO F7, we’ve delivered what our community asked for — raw, all-round performance without compromise. As we go live with the first sale today, we’re proud to offer India’s most powerful battery, flagship-grade chipset, and top-tier features at a price that defies the segment. The F7 isn’t just another phone — it’s a power-packed experience built for those who demand more," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

What makes the POCO F7 stand out?

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Achieve flagship performance with a 2.1 million+ AnTuTu score for unmatched speed and energy efficiency.

India’s largest smartphone battery – 7550mAh Silicon Carbon Cell: Get ultra-long usage on a single charge, with 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support for power on the go.

Segment’s slimmest powerhouse: Despite its massive battery, the POCO F7 is just 7.99mm thin, while offering IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.

Next-level thermal management: Equipped with a custom IceLoop cooling system, the F7 ensures consistent performance, even during intensive gaming and multitasking.

Premium Design with Gorilla Glass 7i Protection: Flaunt a bold, metal-glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides and a standout camera deco for that ultra-modern look.

Up to 24GB Turbo RAM (12GB LPDDR5X+12GB Virtual) + UFS 4.1 Storage: Experience seamless multitasking and lightning-fast app loads with next-gen memory and storage tech.

Immersive 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Display: Enjoy true flagship visuals on the segment’s largest display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezels for edge-to-edge clarity.

Extended Software Support: Get assured longevity with 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates, ensuring your device stays fast, secure, and up to date.

Pro-Grade Camera System: Capture stunning photos with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS, paired with a 20MP AI selfie camera and Ultra Snapshot mode for sharp, detailed images in any setting.

POCO F7 is built for power-hungry gamers, multitaskers, and tech rebels who want it all — speed, style, and stamina. Don’t Miss Out! First Sale Offers LIVE NOW, ONLY on Flipkart.



