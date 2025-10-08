Policybazaar launches ‘Ashray’ – A moving real-life story on the power of health insurance

Gurugram: Policybazaar, one of India’s leading insurance platforms, has released an emotional short brand film titled ‘Ashray’, inspired by the true story of a young boy whose family’s resilience and timely health insurance cover became their greatest source of hope in a time of despair.

The brand film captures the story of little Ashray, who suffered a life-altering accident while playing with colours on Holi. His father, Mr. Sunny Bhatia, faced a parent’s worst nightmare, a sudden medical emergency that demanded prolonged treatment and mounting expenses running into lakhs of rupees. As bills piled up and the family struggled to keep pace with the financial strain, it was their health insurance policy that came as a lifeline, covering crucial costs when they needed it the most.

Ashray is one of the many real stories that reflect why health insurance is not a choice but a necessity in every Indian household. The brand film is a poignant reminder of how unforeseen events can turn life upside down in moments, and how being prepared can mean the difference between despair and hope.

Even after seven years, Ashray continues to receive world-class neuro-rehabilitation care — a journey made possible by the family’s health cover. Through this brand film, Policybazaar underscores its unwavering commitment to making health insurance accessible, affordable, and understood by every Indian family, ensuring that no one has to compromise on quality healthcare for their loved ones.

Sunny Bhatia, Ashray’s father, said, “I wanted to share Ashray’s story so that more families understand how crucial health insurance is. Life can change in an instant, and the right health insurance can make all the difference. Policybazaar has given me the platform to share our journey, and I hope more and more people see this and start taking health insurance seriously. I’ve seen firsthand how essential it is — no family should have to face this crisis unprepared.”

Samir Sethi, Head – Brand Marketing at Policybazaar, said, “At Policybazaar, we have always believed that the real impact of insurance lies in the lives it transforms. Ashray’s story is a powerful reminder that health insurance is more than a policy — it’s a shield that protects families from life’s most unpredictable challenges. Through this brand film, we want people to see the human side of insurance — the comfort it brings, the security it ensures, and the hope it sustains. We hope every Indian sees this story and chooses protection today, not tomorrow.”

Policybazaar has consistently worked to simplify health insurance for millions of Indians, not only by helping them choose the right policy but also by providing seamless claims assistance and support during medical emergencies. The brand continues to champion awareness around the importance of financial preparedness in healthcare — urging people to act now, so they are never caught unprepared in the face of crisis.

The brand film is being released across Policybazaar’s digital platforms and social media channels. Viewers are encouraged to watch and share the story to spread awareness about the importance of health insurance in safeguarding families against medical uncertainties.

Watch Ashray’s story here:







