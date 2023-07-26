Poonawalla Fincorp Limited consummates controlling stake sale of its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited

Pune: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announced consummation of its controlling stake sale in its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL) to Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated to TPG Global LLC. With this stake sale, PHFL has ceased to be a subsidiary of PFL and Perseus SG Pte. Ltd. now holds a controlling equity stake in PHFL. PFL received a post-tax consideration of ₹ 3,004 crore for its stake sale.

Commenting on the transaction consummation, CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, PFL, said “With the consummation of the housing finance subsidiary transaction, we get ample growth capital, which will continue to keep us focused on achieving our stated Vision 2025. We will continue the focus on our chosen segments of consumer and MSME, and build a tech-led, digital first retail lending franchise.”

About Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (“the Company”) is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The Company’s identity “P” stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. The Company has widespread coverage across 19 states. The Company has standalone AUM of ₹ 17,776 crore as on June 30, 2023, and employs around 2300 people. The Company’s financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans.