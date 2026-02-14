Poulomi Estates enters Bengaluru with launch of ‘Poulomi Florique’

Poulomi Estates, a Hyderabad - headquartered real estate and infrastructure development company with a legacy spanning over two decades, has announced its formal entry into the Bengaluru residential real estate market with the launch of Poulomi Florique, a premium high-rise residential development located in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru.

The announcement was made at a press meet held in Hyderabad recently, marking a significant milestone in Poulomi Estates’ growth journey as it expands beyond Telangana to establish a long-term presence in one of India’s most progressive and opportunity-rich urban markets. Bengaluru continues to be one of India’s most resilient and forward-looking residential real estate markets, supported by a robust technology ecosystem, sustained employment generation, and consistent infrastructure investments.

In recent years, the city has also witnessed a clear shift in homebuyer preferences toward larger, thoughtfully planned residences that prioritise liveability, sustainability, and long-term value over short-term price considerations. North Bengaluru, particularly the Thanisandra corridor, has emerged as a high-growth residential micro-market owing to its proximity to established employment hubs such as Bhartiya Centre of Information Technology, and Manyata Tech Park, improving arterial connectivity, upcoming metro infrastructure, and a rapidly evolving social ecosystem comprising schools, healthcare, and retail.

Speaking on the expansion, Prashanth Rao, Managing Director, Poulomi Estates, said: “Our entry into Bengaluru is the result of years of evaluation and planning. We see this market not as a short-term opportunity, but as a city where Poulomi can create enduring residential landmarks. Florique reflects our belief that real estate development must be rooted in integrity, thoughtful planning, a clear understanding of how people want to live today and in the future.”

Spread across approximately 8.66 acres, Poulomi Florique is envisioned as a nature-integrated premium high-rise residential community, designed to offer a calm, balanced living environment within an urban setting.

The project will offer exclusively planned 3 BHK residences, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern professionals and families seeking larger, functional homes. The layouts are planned to maximise natural light, cross ventilation, and spatial efficiency, ensuring comfort, privacy, and flexibility for evolving lifestyle needs.