Powerade Enters India as Official Sports Drink of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Powerade, The Coca-Cola Company’s iconic sports hydration brand, made its debut in India at one of the world’s most significant sporting events, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Powerade’s presence as the official sports drink of the tournament aims to reinforce Coca-Cola India’s focus on expanding its portfolio with brands rooted in sport, activity and evolving lifestyles.

Designed as a sports hydration solution, Powerade contains Vitamin B3 and electrolytes to enable performance energy for sports, making it suited for high intensity training, competitive sport and active lifestyles. Powerade has been introduced in two flavour variants — Mountain Blast (Blue) and Fruit Punch (Red) with a low-calorie formulation, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.

The launch was marked by a high-impact on-ground integration during India’s marquee Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on 22nd February 2026. Powerade took over the field on match day, creating a powerful visual presence announcing its launch in India.

Speaking on the launch, Ankita Mahna, Senior Director, Marketing, Hydration, Sports & Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Sport in India lives in streets, playgrounds, gyms and everyday routines. Powerade’s entry into India is about meeting people in those moments of intense effort, whether they’re training professionally or simply pushing themselves a little further every day. Launching at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives us a powerful starting point, but our focus goes beyond the tournament. We’re building Powerade as a long-term sports hydration brand that grows with India’s sporting ambition and its increasingly active lifestyles.”

The launch is anchored by a high-impact, integrated marketing campaign titled “Fuel Your Power™,” headlined by Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, bringing together two athletes who represent excellence across cricket and athletics.

"For Powerade's launch in India, we chose to go down the psyche of an everyday athlete. The battle is always between the mind and the body, where the mind wants to go on but energy levels say, 'stop'. And how Powerade fuels them in pushing forward. We found the perfect match in Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra, who might be international sports icons but behind the scenes, their workout struggle could be a lot like, any of ours. Making Powerade the fuel to everyone's power,” said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India

Bringing together the intensity of cricket and the power of athletics, the campaign underscores a universal truth in sport: when fatigue sets in and the pressure rises, the right fuel makes all the difference. From relentless training sessions to defining match moments, sports performance demands consistency, preparation and the right support.

At the heart of the narrative is Powerade’s scientifically formulated sports drink, designed to power professional athletes and dedicated fitness enthusiasts alike.

Shubman Gill added, “A lot of the work around sport happens away from the spotlight, in training and recovery. Staying hydrated is a basic but important part of that, and I am glad to be associated with Powerade as it launches in India.”

Neeraj Chopra added, “Preparation is everything in sport, especially on tough training days. It’s great to see Powerade come to India and support athletes across different disciplines.”