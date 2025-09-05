PowerGrid’s CSR Initiative Brings Andhra Pradesh State's First Advanced Ring Gantry LINAC Machine at HomiBhabha Cancer Hospital& Research Centre, in Visakhapatnam

In a significant boost to cancer care in the Andhra Pradesh State, a state-of-the-art ring gantry-based Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine first in Andhra Pradesh was officially inaugurated at HomiBhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Visakhapatnam today by Dr.YatindraDwivedi, Director (Personnel)and Shri. Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Director (Projects) of POWERGRID in the presence of Dr.UmeshMahantshetty, Director, HBCH&RC, Visakhapatnam along with independent directors from POWERGRID Shri. Shiv TapasyaPaswan, Shri. Rohit Vaswani, and Smt. SajalJha and other officials from HBCH&RC.

The advanced radiotherapy equipment worth of Rs. 32.50 crore was donated by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel) highlighted POWERGRID's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its focus on contributing to critical sectors like healthcare. We are honored to partner with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam to bring this life-saving technology to the people of this region, he said. This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting public health infrastructure and making advanced medical care accessible to those in need.

Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCH&RC, Visakhapatnam expressed his gratitude to POWERGRID for the invaluable donation. This first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, state-of-the-art LINAC machine will not only enhance our treatment capabilities but also reduce the burden on patients by offering faster and more sophisticated radiation therapy treatments including sterotactic radiotherapy, Total Body Irradiation, Total Marrow Irradiation etc. More importantly, the new machine will serve thousands of underserved patients from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states including Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarhensuring they receive the best possible care. We are deeply thankful to POWERGRID for their generous support, which will help us continue our mission of providing affordable, high-quality cancer care to all.This machine signifies an important milestone for HBCH&RC, Visakhapatnam, as it utilizes advanced technology for the direct advantage of cancer patients.

About HBCH&RC, Visakhapatnam

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, A Unit of Tata Memorial Centre, under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India is operational since more than 5 years at the sprawling campus of approximately 77 acres in Agnampudi, Visakhapatnam offering affordable, evidence- based, quality services and emphasize on affordable and innovative research. With increasing manpower, there are ongoing efforts for education of health professionals and all levels for cancer care. We appreciate very much the ongoing efforts of Tata Memorial Centre and Department of Atomic Energy and their generous support and initiatives towards this project. We also envisage development of smaller peripheral cancer centres based on ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ for prevention, screening and affordable high quality cancer treatment at the community level in this region and contribute substantially towards cancer care in this region.

About POWERGRID

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power. As one of India’s largest electric power transmission utilities, POWERGRID is committed to nation-building through sustainable development and impactful CSR initiatives across the country.