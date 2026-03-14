PRASHO Foundation honours AIIMS Jodhpur neurologist with Gudlavalleti memorial award

The Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes (PRASHO) Foundation, along with the Gudlavalleti family, conferred the Dr Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti Memorial Award (Neurological Sciences) 2026 on Dr Lokesh Saini, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurology and Assistant Dean (Research) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur.

The award was presented during a felicitation ceremony held on March 12 at the Kapil Kavuri Hub.

Instituted in memory of Dr Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti, the award honours young Indian neurologists and neurological researchers who demonstrate academic excellence and significant contributions to neurological sciences. Dr Aashrai, remembered for his compassionate patient care and dedication to scientific progress, passed away in 2024. Addressing the gathering, R Govindhari, Chairperson of the Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation, said the memorial award was envisioned not only as a tribute to Dr. Aashrai’s legacy but also as a sustained platform to recognise and support emerging neurologists and researchers across India.

Delivering a special address, Tarak Nadh, CEO and Head of Neurology at Amarvathi Institute of Medical Sciences, highlighted the historical challenges faced by neurological research in India.