Premium homes dominate in India, 62 pc residential sales in H1 2025 over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: India’s housing market is witnessing a strong shift towards premium properties, with 62 per cent of all residential sales in the first half of 2025 coming from homes priced above Rs 1 crore, a new report said on Tuesday.

This marks a significant jump from 51 per cent during the same period previous year -- showing growing buyer preference for high-end housing, according to data compiled by JLL.

The demand for homes in the Rs 3–5 crore range rose by 14 per cent, while homes priced over Rs 5 crore saw 8 per cent growth compared to H1 2024.

This growing tilt towards premium housing has also impacted new project launches. In the first half of 2025, the number of homes priced over Rs 1 crore more than doubled compared to the same period previous year.

In Q2 2025 alone, nearly 70,000 homes were sold across India’s top seven cities -- registering a 7 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR led the way, each recording over 10,000 unit sales. Together, these cities contributed to nearly 77 per cent of the sales in Q2.

The high-end housing segment saw strong quarterly growth. Homes priced over Rs 5 crore recorded a 42 per cent jump in demand compared to Q1 2025, while the Rs 3–5 crore category rose by 28 per cent.

There’s also a growing trend of buyers purchasing newly launched properties. In Q2 2025, about 29 per cent of homes sold were launched in the same quarter, a post-pandemic record.

This shows growing trust in top developers who are delivering on promises and offering attractive investment options.

Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research at JLL India, said the rise in luxury housing reflects increasing buyer affluence and evolving lifestyle needs.

Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director at JLL, highlighted that despite fewer new project launches overall, premium housing launches soared, especially in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“A total of 1.54 lakh homes were launched in H1 2025, with a significant share being in the high-end category,” Krishnan stated.

Home prices also continued to rise across India’s seven major cities during Q2 2025, the report said.

Delhi NCR recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth in property prices at 17 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 14 per cent.

These price increases are due to higher construction costs and steady demand. Looking ahead, experts believe that the recent reduction in the repo rate and falling inflation may make home loans cheaper and boost housing demand.

“With better infrastructure, increased urbanisation, and higher consumer spending, the residential market is expected to remain strong,” the report added