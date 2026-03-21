Premium petrol price up Rs 2, industrial diesel to cost Rs 109.6/L

New Delhi: The price of premium or higher-grade petrol on Friday was increased by Rs 2 per litre while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by about Rs 22 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid conflict in the Middle-East.

However, the prices of normal petrol and diesel remain unchanged. Premium 95-Octane petrol price in Delhi has been increased from Rs 99.89 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre, industry sources said. Alongside, bulk or industrial diesel prices were hiked from Rs 87.67 per litre to Rs 109.59 per litre in Delhi. Commercial diesel is used by establishments such as telecom towers to meet power requirements.

In Mumbai, industrial diesel prices have been increased from Rs 90.39 per litre to Rs 113.11 per litre (up Rs 22.72 per litre); in Kolkata from Rs 92.30 per litre to Rs 114.27 per litre (up Rs 21.97 per litre); and in Chennai from Rs 92.54 per litre to Rs 113.38 per litre (up Rs 20.84 per litre). International oil prices touched USD 119 per barrel on Thursday on the intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around USD 108 a barrel.