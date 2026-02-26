Primebook expands offline footprint through strategic partnerships with Sangeetha Mobiles and Pai International

As part of this rollout, Primebook laptops will now be available across Sangeetha Mobiles stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as at Pai International outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The expansion strengthens Primebook’s omnichannel strategy, building physical retail access alongside its digital-first foundation.

While online retail is expanding rapidly, personal computing remains a category where Indian consumers invest significant time in evaluation before making a purchase. . Industry estimates indicate that offline retail accounts for approximately 66% of the country’s consumer electronics sales, underscoring the continued relevance of physical stores in high-

consideration categories.

Consumers often prefer to experience a device physically before making a decision, especially in categories like laptops, where performance, display quality, keyboard experience, and overall build influence buying confidence. As digital discovery increasingly blends with offline validation, physical retail continues to play a decisive role in shaping final purchase decisions. Primebook’s offline expansion aligns with this evolving hybrid consumer journey. The retail rollout will feature Primebook 2 Pro at ₹17,990 and Primebook 2 Max at ₹19,990, supported by Zero Down Payment EMI offerings designed to lower entry barriers in the personal computing segment.

Commenting on the development, Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder and CEO of Primebook, said, “Primebook was built to reimagine personal computing for a new generation of users. Expanding into offline retail strengthens our commitment to accessibility, not just in pricing, but in presence. By partnering with established retail leaders like Sangeetha Mobiles and Pai International, we are ensuring that more consumers can experience our laptops firsthand before making a decision.”

Anil Prabhas from the Management team of Sangeetha Mobiles added, “We are witnessing increasing demand for affordable and performance-driven computing solutions across our markets. Primebook introduces a differentiated Android-based laptop category that aligns well with evolving consumer needs, and we believe this partnership will deliver strong value to customers.”

Mr. S. Rajkumar Pai, Managing Director, Pai International, said, “Hyderabad and Bengaluru continue to be important technology consumption markets with a growing base of digitally native consumers. Primebook brings an innovative and accessible computing proposition to our shelves, and we are confident it will resonate strongly with our customers.”With expanded retail presence, competitive pricing, and flexible financing options, Primebook aims to accelerate the adoption of Android-powered laptops while strengthening its presence across key markets in India.