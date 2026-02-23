PRISM to add 300 company serviced hotels in Telangana, Hyderabad and Warangal to drive growth

PRISM (Parent of OYO) plans to add 300 company serviced hotels across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with a strategic focus on Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. The announcement was made at a high-impact hotel partner summit in Hyderabad, underscoring PRISM’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in high-growth urban centres and emerging Tier-2 markets. The expansion strategy is aligned with rising demand across key travel segments from Hyderabad’s thriving medical and business tourism ecosystem to religious destinations such as Yadadri and Bhadrachalam.

The expansion blueprint also highlighted a 360-degree growth roadmap focused on accelerating supply addition, enhancing hotel quality standards, and delivering superior guest experiences.

Telangana is emerging as a prime expansion target for PRISM due to surging tourism, infrastructure upgrades, and economic hubs in cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Khamman and Karimnagar, and Nizamabad etc . Robust domestic and international arrivals, fueled by better air connectivity and government policies, make the region ideal for scaling operations as domestic tourism surges in India.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Saurabh, Regional Head-South Central and East, PRISM said " Telangana is one of the most structurally strong hospitality markets in the country. Business hubs like Hyderabad continue to generate consistent corporate demand, while rising aspirations and improving connectivity are unlocking new leisure corridors. We are building a network that is not just larger, but stronger and more reliable for guests.

Lakku Venkat Reddy, Managing Partner of Sri Balaji Group who has more than ten hotels on PRISM platform in Telangana added "This summit gave me an opportunity to discuss our ideas with the PRISM leadership for growth. "PRISM's tech-enabled platform is a game-changer for Tier-2 expansion. We're excited about the tech and training initiatives that elevate our standards in this booming market. We are planning to add another 10 hotels by the end of this year".

This structured approach is designed to create long-term value for partners while ensuring predictable, high-quality experiences for travelers.