Puma SE Stock Soars 17% on Takeover Buzz as Anta Sports Considers Bid

Puma SE’s share price jumped over 17% on Germany’s Xetra exchange on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The spike came after reports of a possible takeover by Anta Sports, a major Chinese sportswear brand.

Anta Sports Considering a Bid

According to a Bloomberg report, Anta Sports is exploring a plan to buy Puma SE.

The company is working with a financial advisor.

Anta may also partner with a private equity firm if it decides to move ahead with an offer.

Other possible bidders mentioned in the report include:

Li Ning Co. (China)

Asics Corp. (Japan)

Talks are still at an early stage, and it is not clear which companies will submit official bids.

Anta Sports Share Movement

Anta Sports is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its shares closed 1.66% higher at HKD 85.65, up from HKD 84.25 the previous day.

Puma SE Stock Performance

Puma SE’s stock hit an intraday high of €19.97, up from €17.01 at the previous close — a 17.4% jump.

By 10:58 a.m. (CET), the stock was still trading 14.73% higher at €19.50.

However, long-term performance remains weak:

Down 76% in the last five years

Down 56% in the last year

Down 56.05% year-to-date in 2025

In the last five sessions, the stock has gained 25.99%.

It is currently above its 52-week low of €15.30 but far below the 52-week high of €47.15.

Puma SE’s market capitalisation now stands at €2.5 billion.