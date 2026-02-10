PVR Inox Brings A New Entertainment Landmark To Hyderabad With 9-screen Cinema Launch At Lakeshore Mall, Kukatpally

PVR INOX, India’s leading multiplex chain, today announced the launch of its newest 9-screen cinema at Lakeshore Mall, Y-Junction, Kukatpally, further strengthening its footprint in Hyderabad. This marks the company’s 18th cinema in the city, taking the total PVR INOX screen count in Hyderabad to 111 screens.

Strategically located at one of Hyderabad’s busiest and fastest-growing hubs, the cinema is housed within Lakeshore Mall, a large, metro-connected shopping and entertainment destination near Balanagar Metro Station on the Red Line. Positioned at a high-traffic junction with strong youth and working-professional footfall, the mall is fast emerging as a popular hangout for Gen Z and young millennials, offering a mix of fashion, food, and social spaces.

The newly launched multiplex features 9 state-of-the-art auditoriums with a total seating capacity of 1,476 seats, anchored by two distinctive formats designed for diverse audience segments.

PXL, PVR INOX’s large-format screen, delivers a powerful, immersive experience built for tentpole blockbusters and event cinema.

Playhouse offers a vibrant, safe, and engaging environment curated especially for children and young families.

The remaining seven mainstream auditoriums cater to a wide range of films across languages and genres — from mainstream entertainers and regional cinema to youth-driven content, pop culture titles, and global releases that resonate strongly with Gen Z audiences.

Technology-led design defines the cinema experience. The PXL auditorium is powered by 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, complemented by RealD 3D for a large-format, blockbuster-ready experience. Among the mainstream auditoriums, five screens feature Dolby Atmos immersive sound, while two screens are equipped with DTS:X immersive sound systems, ensuring rich, spatial audio across viewing formats.

Playhouse is designed to deliver an engaging cinematic experience calibrated for younger audiences. This launch also marks PVR INOX’s second PXL screen in Hyderabad, following the recent introduction of the format at Inorbit Mall.

Premium seating options such as Front Row Loungers and Celebrity Recliners add comfort and flexibility, appealing to young moviegoers who view cinemas as social, experiential destinations rather than just viewing spaces.

The cinema also introduces PVR INOX’s latest cinema food court concept, featuring multiple counters, quick-service favourites, and fresh offerings. Designed as a bright, social space, the food court complements Gen Z preferences for shared experiences, convenience, and casual dining before and after shows.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said:

“Hyderabad is a dynamic, future-facing cinema market, with a strong youth and Gen Z audience that seeks immersive, social, and high-quality experiences. Kukatpally is rapidly evolving into a key lifestyle hub, and our new 9-screen cinema at Lakeshore Mall reflects our focus on combining technology, comfort, and curated formats to make moviegoing more relevant, accessible, and exciting for the next generation of audiences.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, added: “This cinema has been designed to align with evolving audience preferences — from premium formats and immersive sound to flexible seating and social food spaces. Whether it’s families, working professionals, or Gen Z movie lovers discovering content across languages and cultures, the Kukatpally cinema delivers a contemporary moviegoing experience that fits seamlessly into today’s lifestyle.”

Designed with a clean, modern aesthetic, the cinema features warm interiors, wide lobbies, clear wayfinding, and relaxed seating zones that encourage social interaction and ease of movement — elements that resonate strongly with younger audiences who value openness, design, and comfort.